William Darrell Hermann was born on September 18, 1924 on a farm near Staplehurst, Nebraska, the sixth of eight children of William Hermann and Dora Graham Hermann. His father died suddenly from a heart attack in 1930. The family remained on the farm for six more years before moving to the larger town of Seward. In Seward Bill worked at the law office of Matzke & Beck where Stanley Matzke became an important positive influence in his life. In addition to sweeping out the offices, Bill learned basic typing and legal research. Mr. Matzke encouraged Bill in his schooling, and the family took him along on a memorable automobile trip one summer to the Eastern Seaboard and Canada, with Bill helping Mr. and Mrs. Matzke with their three young children during the journey.

Bill enlisted in the Army when he turned 18 in September of 1942, and completed a semester of college at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln before being called up for training in the Army Air Corps. In the winter of 1943 he was sent to St. Louis, Missouri for basic training at Jefferson Barracks and then as an aviation student at Washington University in St. Louis. There he met Janet Elizabeth “Betty” Sharp at a sorority social. They were married at Drew Field near Tampa, Florida in August, 1944 shortly before Bill was sent to England. He served as 1st lieutenant in the Eighth Air Force and after flying 26 missions, 14 as lead bombardier, was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. When he returned home a year later, he was welcomed by a four-month-old son, James Lawrence.