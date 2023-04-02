William C Smith

July 9, 1933 - March 20, 2023

William C. Smith of Scottsdale, Arizona, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 20, 2023, with his family by his side. Bill was born July 9, 1933, in Plainview, NE to Floyd and Doris Smith. He and his sisters, LaVonne, JoAnne, and Alyce, grew up on the family farm and attended a one room country school. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1951. He married Linda Nelson in August 1956, and they had two daughters, Kristi and Shelley.

Bill attended the University of Nebraska and graduated in 1955 with a bachelor's degree from the College of Business Administration. Bill joined the Continental National Bank in Lincoln, which merged into First National Bank in 1961 (now US Bank). He was named Vice President of the bank in 1960, Executive Vice President in 1965, and President in 1969. He was very instrumental in negotiating the merger of First National Bank and the Omaha National Bank. He retired at age 56 to spend more time with his precious wife, Linda, who was in ill health for many years.

Bill served on many corporate boards. He served on the board of Firstier Financial and it's two subsidiary banks, Firstier Bank Lincoln, and Firstier Bank Omaha. He also served on the board of Gateway Bank Lincoln and Cornerstone Bank of York. He served on the Ameritas Life Insurance company board for 35 years. He also served on the board of Aliant Communications, Farmer's Mutual Insurance company of Nebraska, Minnegasco of Minneapolis, Cooper Foundation and Olsson Associates among other numerous community boards. His favorites were serving as president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the University of Nebraska Foundation. Bill received many honors from the University of Nebraska and the community. In 1980 he was presented with the Alumni Associates achievement award, honored twice by the College of Business Administration and his most treasured honor he received was the University of Nebraska Honorary Doctor of Laws degree. He was named Juvenile Diabetes Man of the Year, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Outstanding CEO of the Year, and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Burnham Yates Leadership Award. He also received the Perry Branch Award from the University of Nebraska Foundation.

One of the things he valued most about his career was when Dorsey laboratories engaged a national consulting firm in 1984 to evaluate Lincoln's business leadership. After consulting two groups, the business community, and the community at large, both groups identified Bill as the most effective community leader and the most trusted community leader. He was very proud of this because nothing meant more to him than his personal integrity and that of the bank he managed.

In addition to his career activities, Bill was a very avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and cook. He was known for his wild game dinners and entertained many guests with these dinners which were thoroughly enjoyed by family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family and vacationing in Estes Park, CO, and for many years he cooked Sunday family dinners with his daughter Kristi, his daughter, Shelley and her husband, Tim and their children and grandchildren.

In October 2002, Bill, his wife Linda, and daughter, Kristi moved to Scottsdale, AZ to be closer to his youngest daughter, Shelley, and her family. Linda passed away in March 2004. A few years after her death he formed a special friendship with Flo Lambert who had also lost her husband. They traveled a great deal together enjoying different cruises, traveled to Hawaii, and traveled extensively in the United States. Bill always told his family and friends he had a dream life.

Bill is survived by his oldest daughter Kristi; daughter and son-in-law, Shelley (Smith) and Tim Lee; grandchildren, Justin T. and Shannon (Franklin) Lee, Garrett and Connie (Prevatt) Lee and MacKenzie (Lee) and Michael DeVincenzo, and great-grandchildren Aubrey, Ashlyn, Haiden, Emerson, Colton, Ford, Vincent, Roman, and Rocco, sisters, LaVonne Wise, and Alyce Nelson. Preceded in death by his wife Linda Smith (Nelson), father and mother, Floyd and Doris Smith, father-in-law and mother-in-law Bernie and MaryAnn Nelson, and sister, JoAnne White.

A memorial service will be held at Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 8050 E Mountain View Rd, Scottsdale, AZ on April 15, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., with a private Celebration of Life for family and close friends later. Please wear spring colors to the memorial service to honor the joy Bill found in his faith, art, and color. The memorial service will be live streamed at Youtube.com/mtviewpres. Memorials may be given to: The Arizona Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family.