William C. Brabb
July 22, 1959 - May 23, 2020
Born 7/22/1959 to Donald W. and Marilyn J. Brabb in Lincoln, NE. Attended Sheridan Elementary, Irving Jr. High and Lincoln High School. After high school he worked various jobs, including Ready Mix for many years and then the City of Lincoln for almost 12 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with family, especially with his brother Tim and cousins Todd & Kim Miles. He played in pool leagues, attended many concerts and loved all sports. He was an avid Husker and Seattle Seahawks fan. Bill was recently baptized at Grace UMC in Crete, by Dr. Reynolds.
He is survived by the love of his life and daughter, Kelsi Brabb, girlfriend Tracy Emery, mother Marilyn Korinek, brother Tim (Connie) Brabb, sister Kim (Dave) Hier, aunts Maureen (Albert) Moeller and Linda (Glenn) Beck, uncle Lynn (Jaci) Tibbetts, step-children Cody Hudson and Katelyn Gertz, extended family Bill Korinek, Terri, Christy, Buffy and Dustin along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by father, Grandmother Jesse Isobel, and Grandfather Benaiah Tibbetts, Grandfather Thomas Brabb, Uncles David Brabb, Tuni Weatherman and Robert Tibbetts, Aunts Lois Weatherman and Marjorie Lesh.
A family lunch and Memorial will be held July 11th, from 12-2, with a Celebration of Life for all from 2-4pm, at the Lincoln Firefighter's Hall, 241 Victory Lane.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.