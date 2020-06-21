William C. Brabb

Born 7/22/1959 to Donald W. and Marilyn J. Brabb in Lincoln, NE. Attended Sheridan Elementary, Irving Jr. High and Lincoln High School. After high school he worked various jobs, including Ready Mix for many years and then the City of Lincoln for almost 12 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with family, especially with his brother Tim and cousins Todd & Kim Miles. He played in pool leagues, attended many concerts and loved all sports. He was an avid Husker and Seattle Seahawks fan. Bill was recently baptized at Grace UMC in Crete, by Dr. Reynolds.