Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM on Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Interment 1:00 PM in the St. Martin's Cemetery, Douglas, NE. Memorials are suggested to Capital Humane Society or the family for further designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted toButherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.