{{featured_button_text}}
William “Billy” D. Witzel

September 19, 1956 - September 14, 2019

Visitation: 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, September 18 at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight. Visitation will resume from 6-7 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Thursday September 19, Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating mass.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Graveside service and interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials: Dwight Volunteer Fire Department, Dwight Community Club or family choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences www.zabkafuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of William Witzel, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 18
Visitation
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
1:00PM-4:00PM
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Dwight
376 Pine St
Dwight, NE 68635
Order flowers for William's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before William's Visitation begins.
Sep 18
Visitation
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
6:00PM-7:00PM
Assumption Catholic Church
300 Pine St
Dwight, NE 68635
Order flowers for William's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before William's Visitation begins.
Sep 18
Rosary
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
7:00PM
Assumption Catholic Church
300 Pine St
Dwight, NE 68635
Order flowers for William's Rosary
Guaranteed delivery before William's Rosary begins.
Sep 19
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, September 19, 2019
10:00AM
Assumption Catholic Church
300 Pine St
Dwight, NE 68635
Order flowers for William's Mass of Christian Burial
Guaranteed delivery before William's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Sep 19
Graveside Services and Interment
Thursday, September 19, 2019
11:00AM
Assumption Catholic Cemetery
Nebraska Highway 66 and County Road S
Dwight, NE 68635
Order flowers for William's Graveside Services and Interment
Guaranteed delivery before William's Graveside Services and Interment begins.

Tags

Load comments