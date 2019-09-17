William “Billy” D. Witzel

September 19, 1956 - September 14, 2019
Visitation: 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, September 18 at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight. Visitation will resume from 6-7 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Thursday September 19, Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating mass.
Graveside service and interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials: Dwight Volunteer Fire Department, Dwight Community Club or family choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences www.zabkafuneralhome.com.
