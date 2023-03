William “Bill” Zillig age 75, Lincoln, born August 13, 1947, passed away March 12, 2023. Visitation will be held 1- 8:30 p.m. with family receiving friends 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Seward United Methodist Church, Seward, with Pastor Rod Lyon officiating the service. Memorials to the Zillig Family for future designations. Arrangements: Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences: www.zabkafuneralhome.com