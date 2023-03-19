William “Bill” Zillig

August 13, 1947 - March 12, 2023

William Mervin “Bill” Zillig was born on August 13, 1947, in Seward, Nebraska to Mervin W. and Myrna M. (Sieck) Zillig and passed away on March 12, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 75 years, 6 months and 27 days. Bill grew up on his family farm just outside of Seward and attended and graduated from Seward High School with the Class of 1965. He was united in marriage on September 16, 1967, to Carol Stevens at Friedens United Church of Christ, Seward. To this union three sons were born: Kevin, Andrew and Cory.

Bill attended the University of Nebraska, prior to enlisting in the United States Army in 1968. He served in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1970 and was honorably discharged in 1971. He received his associate degree as an Electronics Technician from Milford Technical College and, later, went on to own and operate Custom Cut Gutters and Siding Inc. from 1977 to 2015. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family, who he loved dearly. Bill had a great sense of humor and never met anyone he didn't like. He was a member of The Sowers Club in Lincoln for over 30 years and a member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Carol Zillig, Lincoln; sons, Kevin and wife, Patti Zillig, Kennesaw, GA, Andrew and wife, Jillian Zillig, Seattle, WA, Cory and wife, Jade Zillig, Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Dacia, Zoe, August, Penelope, Bramley, Journey and Mervin; great-grandchildren, William and Rosalea; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and husband, Lou Lamberty, Nancy and husband, Lou Waltman, Susan and husband, Mike Mathias; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and wife, Linda Zillig; and a host of friends and extended family members. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Bill.

Visitation will be held 1- 8:30 p.m. with family receiving friends 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Seward United Methodist Church, Seward, with Pastor Rod Lyon officiating the service. Memorials to the Zillig Family for future designations. Arrangements: Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences: www.zabkafuneralhome.com