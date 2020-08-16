× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 9, 2020

William "Bill" Rocco Minnitte, 73 of Lincoln, NE passed away on August 9, 2020.

Survivors include son Pat (wife Cathryn) Minnitte, daughters Susan (Paul) Knight and Robin Keeler, grandchildren: Katie Knight, Alex Knight, Torri (husband Craig) Squires, Patrick Minnitte, Jr., Christian Castillo, Samantha Minnitte, Serena Keeler and Connor Castillo: great-grandchildren Kaitelynn Rivers, Kaidence Knight, Pattisin Squires and Izic Squires, brother Gary Minnitte, sister Brenda Garrett, step mother Margaret Minnitte and many cousins, Best Friend Danny Brasher. Preceded in death by wife Jimmy and parents.

Celebration of Bill's Life will be at a later date. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com

