You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William "Bill" Rocco Minnitte
View Comments

William "Bill" Rocco Minnitte

{{featured_button_text}}

August 9, 2020

William "Bill" Rocco Minnitte, 73 of Lincoln, NE passed away on August 9, 2020.

Survivors include son Pat (wife Cathryn) Minnitte, daughters Susan (Paul) Knight and Robin Keeler, grandchildren: Katie Knight, Alex Knight, Torri (husband Craig) Squires, Patrick Minnitte, Jr., Christian Castillo, Samantha Minnitte, Serena Keeler and Connor Castillo: great-grandchildren Kaitelynn Rivers, Kaidence Knight, Pattisin Squires and Izic Squires, brother Gary Minnitte, sister Brenda Garrett, step mother Margaret Minnitte and many cousins, Best Friend Danny Brasher. Preceded in death by wife Jimmy and parents.

Celebration of Bill's Life will be at a later date. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com

To send flowers to the family of William Minnitte, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News