November 19, 1936 - November 21, 2019

William "Bill" Robert King, age 83, was born on November 19, 1936 and passed away on November 21, 2019. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School and graduated with honors from the University of Nebraska College of Engineering and Georgia Tech where he received his MBA. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and honoraries Sigma Tau, Pi Tau Sigma, and Alpha Kappa Psi.

He served three years as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps. He was an accomplished instrument rated pilot and loved animals. His professional career was spent as a manufacturing engineer and in construction and commercial real estate development. He helped organize the Nebraska Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM) Chapter and served as its first president. Later in California he worked in equipment financing and leasing with Mellon Bank.

He is survived by his children, Dianne and Dan (both of Lincoln) and grandchildren Katie, Madison, and Marshall. He was preceded in death by his parents, O.J. and Virginia; wife, Mara and sister, Marcia.

Graveside services at Wyuka cemetery, Saturday, November 30th, 10:30 AM. Memorials suggested to the Capitol Humane Society.

