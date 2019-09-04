December 17, 1946 - September 2, 2019
William (Bill) Rekart, age 72, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Bill was born December 17, 1946 in Portland, Oregon to Albert and Margaret Rekart. Bill attended Lincoln High School, then served in The United States Marine Corps from 1963 to 1967; he was in the Vietnam War. Bill returned to the states he started his career at Jacob North Printing and retired from Burlington Northern Railroad after 38 years.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Nancy Rekart; brother Kim Rekart; nephew Eric Rekart; many aunts and uncles. Survived by his wife Virginia Rekart; son Marcus Rekart; daughter Holly Rekart; brother Rick Rekart; sisters-in-law: Marlyn Salyer and Jeannie Hoefs and nieces and nephews.
Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, September 6, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com
