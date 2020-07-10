× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 29, 1927 - July 6, 2020

William "Bill" R. Scott, 92, of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Hickman, Nebraska passed away July 6, 2020. Born July 29, 1927 as the third of seven children to Walter and Minnie Scott. He was a graduate of Hickman High School and University of Nebraska with a degree in business administration, working his entire career as an accountant for CenTel & Gas Company for 30 plus years.

He was a long time member of the Presbyterian Church in Hickman, NE where he served as an elder, singing in the choir and SS teacher for many years. His devotion to scouting included being a Scout master for over 30 years and benefited many scouts to an experience at Philmont Scout Ranch and to the National Conference of Boy Scouts in Washington D.C. His passion in life was to travel worldwide and the love of sports.

Preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne (Diehl); parents; sisters, Joan (Frank) Manley, Shirley (Don) Hile, Dixie (John) Kerr and brother-in-law Dale Harlan and step-son, Don Diehl and stepdaughter-in-law Ann Diehl. Bill is survived by brother, Harley(Lois) Scott; sisters, Sharon Harlan, Claudette (Gary) Moyer, and step-sons Mike Diehl, Jack Diehl, and step-daughter-in-law, Linda Diehl and many nieces and nephews plus many extended family members, who thoroughly enjoyed his fried chicken and popcorn.

Private burial services. Memorials are suggested to the Hickman Presbyterian Church. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com

To send flowers to the family of William Scott , please visit Tribute Store.