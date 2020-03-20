William “Bill” Nessen, 82 of Louisville, NE. Bill was an active member of many community, church and civic organizations. Survived by his wife Jean Nessen, his children Nicolle (Scott) Woeste, Trev (Amy) Nessen, Raymond Nessen and Cara (Andy) Arnott, 5 grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be Sunday, March 22nd from 3-7 at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm Street, Louisville. Please Note: Everyone is welcome to come to the celebration and doors will be monitored to follow the state guidelines of total number of people allowed at one time into the Chapel. Memorials directed to family's choice. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com.