July 31, 1929 - March 25, 2020

William (Bill) L. Waters, age 90, of Eagle, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020. William was born July 31, 1929.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Ardell Waters; son, William D. Waters; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private service will be held. Fond memories can be shared at www.lincolnfh.com

