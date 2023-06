William (Bill) Klabenes, 64, of Lincoln, passed away on June 15, 2023. Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pamela (Hobbs) Klabenes, his six children and their families. Visitation: 3:00-6:30p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. on June 19 at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home. Funeral: 2:00p.m. June 20 at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, Lincoln. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com