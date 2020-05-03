William 'Bill' Joseph Shields, 88, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home in Gladstone, MO. Born in Omaha, NE on November 12, 1931 to Roscoe L. and Aura C. Shields. He grew up in the Bethany area of Lincoln, NE and graduated from Northeast High School in 1949. William graduated from the Lincoln Business College in May, 1951 and then enrolled in the U.S. Navy and proudly served until April of 1955. When he returned from the Navy he attended the University of Nebraska, graduating with honors in 1958. He was employed by the U.S. GAO until his retirement in 1997. William married the love of his life, Nancy Ellen Atchley, on January 22, 1983, and they made their home in Gladstone, MO. for the last 37 years.