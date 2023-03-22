William “Bill” J. Swoboda

March 7, 1943 - March 19, 2023

William “Bill” J. Swoboda, 80, of Ceresco passed away March 19, 2023. Born March 7, 1943, in Lincoln, NE to William and Lillian (Chalupnik) Swoboda. Bill retired from McDonald Motors as an auto mechanic specializing in Volkswagens.

Family members including his wife Carol; daughters Lisa Swoboda, W. Sacramento, CA, Susan Stevens, Scottsdale, AZ, Barbara Miller, Omaha, and Erin Swoboda, Ceresco; grandchildren Devin “Mr. D” McDonald (Koren Soper) and Reigna “Tweet” Miller; great granddaughter Xia “Tiny Tweet” McDonald; siblings Jim, Bob, Steve, Roy, Jeff, Greg Swoboda, Judy DeLeon, Nancy Flodine, Mary McGarraugh, Jeanne Angell, and Rosanne Neukirch. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. Friday (3-25-23) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com