William "Bill" Clare Niemann, age 78 went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020. "Bill" was born October 25, 1941 to William and Clara Niemann. Bill is survived by two loving sons, Ryan (Linda) Niemann, Douglas Niemann; 2 grandsons, Garrison and Nicholas Niemann; special companion, Phyllis Bachmann; two nieces, other relatives, and friends.