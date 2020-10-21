 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William "Bill" Clare Niemann
View Comments

William "Bill" Clare Niemann

{{featured_button_text}}

October 25, 1941 - October 18, 2020

William "Bill" Clare Niemann, age 78 went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020. "Bill" was born October 25, 1941 to William and Clara Niemann. Bill is survived by two loving sons, Ryan (Linda) Niemann, Douglas Niemann; 2 grandsons, Garrison and Nicholas Niemann; special companion, Phyllis Bachmann; two nieces, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News