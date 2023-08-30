William “Bill” Charles Dobbs

January 6, 1938 - August 28, 2023

William “Bill” Charles Dobbs, 85, of Lincoln departed this life on August 28, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Born January 6, 1938, in Brookings, SD to Vincent and Irene (Stevens) Dobbs.

Bill was a devoted husband to his loving wife Lois Bisson Dobbs, sharing 62 years of a deep and unbreakable bond. As a father, Bill was a guiding light to his children Mike (Jodi) Dobbs and Lisa Brooks, grandchildren Taylor and Megan Dobbs.

In Bill's professional life he was an accomplished Statistician for the United States Department of Agriculture which took him to 8 different states.

Bill was a member of the Northeast Rotary. An avid sport enthusiast, he enjoyed golf, travel, and being with family and friends. He was recently inducted into the Coleman High School Hall of Fame, where he was an accomplished student athlete. He attended the University of South Dakota State and was a member of the Air National Guard from 1956-1965.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Reception to follow.

Memorials to the family for future designation c/o Roper and Sons.

