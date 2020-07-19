× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 14, 2020

William “Bill” Berge age 65 passed away peacefully at his home in Lincoln, NE on July 14, 2020. Bill enjoyed a good day at the horse races, hunting, fishing, or golfing with friends.

Bill is survived by his children Melissa (James) Friedrich of North Platte, NE; Meagan Hayes (Jeremy Andresen) and Robbie Berge all of Ashland, NE; grandchildren Lucas, Meleah, and Lyndee Friedrich; Macie, Hayden, and Pennie Hayes, and Dodge Schofield Berge; Mother Betty Kaupa and brother Martin”Brad” Berge of Lincoln, NE; nephew and niece Daniel and Micaela Berge; and great nephew Logick Berge; many other family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday July 25th at the Ashland American Legion Club at 2pm. Bill loved all Nebraska Athletics so we are asking you to wear your favorite “Husker Gear.” Memorials can be made to Calvin's Legacy Foundation, P.O. Box 94 Ashland, NE 68003

To send flowers to the family of William Berge , please visit Tribute Store.