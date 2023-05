William "Bill" Alton Bowman Sr.

April 28, 2023

Bowman Sr., William Alton "Bill", 89, of Lincoln, died on April 28, 2023. Born Fayetteville, NC in 1933. Raised Brooklyn, NY. USAF retired, 1954-1976. Retired U.S. Postal Service Fleet Manager 1990. Graduate SCC 2000. Who's Who among African Americans 1998-1999, Past Commander American Legion Post 3, past District 15 Commander, DAV Vice Commander, Commander Chapter 7 Disabled American Veterans 2000, Air Force SGT Chaplain, member Air Force Assoc, Vietnam Vets., Mad Dads, Salvation Army Civil Defense Team, Budget Rent-a-Car. Raised funds for the African American Tuskegee Airmen and Buffalo Soldiers monument.

Survivors: Wife, Rebecca; children from first wife, Carol Bowman, Arthur Earl Bowman, & Brenda Ann Jones; stepchildren, Celena (Nina) Berry, Scott (Marilyn) Bolinger, Amber (Randy) Craig, Torree (Jeanette) Bolinger, & Justin Bolinger; 16 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents: William H. and Rebecca (Johnson-Holland) Bowman; first wife Sylvia; children, Susan Lee Bowman, William Alton Bowman Jr.; siblings, Abriel Bowman, Earl Bowman, Amelia Pope and infant sisters, Dorothy May Bowman, & Deloris Bowman.

Viewing 1-8 PM Thursday (5/4/23) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street Lincoln. Funeral Service 11 AM Friday (5/5/23) at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3301 North 56th Street, Lincoln NE. Interment with military honors at Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to his family to be divided among his various military organizations of choice.