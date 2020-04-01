March 8, 1930 - March 28, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William “Bill” Allen Wood, 90, of Lincoln, passed away March 28, 2020. Born March 8, 1930 in Marianna, Arkansas to George and Patricia (Howe). Owner of Wood Construction Co., Inc. Long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Family members include his wife Doris; daughters Kathrine (Alan) Moore, Lincoln, Nancy (David) Lawrence, Eagle, Susan (Rocky) May, Lincoln; Son David (Sue) Wood, Lincoln; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Preceded in death by parents, sisters-in-law Norma Haney and Judy Wood; brother “Max” Wood and Johnny Wood, and grandson Sean McCollum.

Private viewing and graveside services to be held. Burial in Wyuka Cemetery. Memorial to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of William Wood , please visit Tribute Store.