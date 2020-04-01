March 8, 1930 - March 28, 2020
William “Bill” Allen Wood, 90, of Lincoln, passed away March 28, 2020. Born March 8, 1930 in Marianna, Arkansas to George and Patricia (Howe). Owner of Wood Construction Co., Inc. Long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Family members include his wife Doris; daughters Kathrine (Alan) Moore, Lincoln, Nancy (David) Lawrence, Eagle, Susan (Rocky) May, Lincoln; Son David (Sue) Wood, Lincoln; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Preceded in death by parents, sisters-in-law Norma Haney and Judy Wood; brother “Max” Wood and Johnny Wood, and grandson Sean McCollum.
Private viewing and graveside services to be held. Burial in Wyuka Cemetery. Memorial to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
