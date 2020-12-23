William Alan (Bill) Booe

April 7, 1946 - December 15, 2020

William Alan Booe (Bill), 74 of Lincoln passed away surrounded by family, after a short battle of lung cancer. He was born April 7, 1946 to William Harold Booe and Betty Jane (Wick) Booe Milligan in Beatrice, Nebraska. Bill always referred to himself as an Army Brat. He attended Grade school and Junior High at various military bases where his father was stationed. He graduated from Bad Kreuznach American High School in Germany in 1964. He married Linda Sue Thaden on January 30, 1970 in Fairbury, Nebraska.

Bill worked for Shurtleff and Eastern ambulance companies as an EMT/Dispatcher. He later became a Dispatcher for the 911 Center for the City of Lincoln. Later on in his career he began working for Tabitha as an Activities Director/Transportation Coordinator in various complexes managed by Tabitha. At 55 he received his Bachelor's Degree in General Business from Concordia University. He then began working for the Lincoln Area Agency on Aging/Aging Partners of Lincoln, as the Manager of the Northeast Senior Center and then Downtown Senior Center. Until his retirement in 2011.