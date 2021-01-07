William Alan (Bill) Booe

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Betty, two brothers Ron Booe and David Booe. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Linda Booe. Two sons, Chris (Kyleen) Booe and Eric (Nickelle) Booe. brother Royce Booe; sister Virginia (Bruce) Etter; Three grandchildren, Noah, Bayla, and Micah Booe; Many nieces, nephews, sisters in law, many family members and close friends that loved him dearly.