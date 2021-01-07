William Alan (Bill) Booe

William Alan Booe (Bill)
April 7, 1946 - December 15, 2020
William Alan Booe (Bill), 74 of Lincoln died December 15, 2020. He was born April 7, 1946 in Beatrice, Nebraska.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Betty, two brothers Ron Booe and David Booe. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Linda Booe. Two sons, Chris (Kyleen) Booe and Eric (Nickelle) Booe. brother Royce Booe; sister Virginia (Bruce) Etter; Three grandchildren, Noah, Bayla, and Micah Booe; Many nieces, nephews, sisters in law, many family members and close friends that loved him dearly.
A Memorial service 2:00 pm. Saturday 1/9/2021 at Wyuka Stables 3600 "O" Street Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences or Tributes left on www.hammonsfs.com