William A. Whitlatch
January 25, 1954 - April 7, 2020

Bill was a loving husband, dad and grandpa and was loved dearly by all who knew him and his witty personality. Bill loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting, fishing, country living, and held dear to his heart his horses and dogs.

Survived by wife Deanna (Blair) Whitlatch; children Katrina (Brian) Clark, Timothy (Shelly) LaPointe, Thomas LaPointe, Megan Stebbins, Heather Whitlatch, Ashley (Travis) Wolfing, James Whitlatch; 25 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother Melvin Whitlatch. Preceded in death by father Joseph Wilson Whitlatch; mother Bessie Mae (Wisehart) Whitlatch; son William “BJ” Whitlatch; twin granddaughters Darian Grace and Evelyn Faith.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please leave messages for his family at NebraskaCremation.com.

