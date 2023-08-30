William A. Rogers

August 22, 2023

William A. Rogers, 57, of Grand Island, Nebraska formerly of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away August 22, 2023 in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The family of William has entrusted Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with the arrangements.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

William is survived by his wife, LaTriesha; two daughters, Malorie Rogers and Jennakah Rogers of Grand Island, NE; one son Alex Rogers of Gurley, NE; father, Billy & stepmother Maggie Rogers; mother, Beverly Blecha of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; one sister, Cyndi Rogers of Lincoln; and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.