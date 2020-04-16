Willard W. “Bill” Junge
Willard W. "Bill" Junge

Willard W. "Bill" Junge

November 15, 1926 - April 11, 2020

Willard W. “Bill” Junge, 93, of Lincoln, (formerly of York) died Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born November 15, 1926 in Benedict, NE to Walter and Helena (Tappe) Junge. Bill was a Parts Manager at Williamson Oldsmobile. He served in the Korean War in the Army from 1951 – 1957, was a faith filled member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, life member of American Legion Post #3, loved sports, was a good, kind man and will be dearly missed. Bill is survived by his wife, Elaine Junge. Preceded in death by parents and brother. Cremation with Burial in Utica, Nebraska. Condolences and “Hugs from Home” program online at roperandsons.com

