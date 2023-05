Willard "Owen" Elmer

May 10, 2023

Willard "Owen" Elmer, a former Indianola business owner and Nebraska State Senator, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Kearney. He was 84 years of age.

Memorials are suggested to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or to the American Cancer Society in Owen's name.

Service information can be found at herrmannfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel of McCook.