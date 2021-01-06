Willard Lee Te Kolste

August 17, 1938 - January 3, 2021

Willard Lee Te Kolste, of Lincoln, passed on January 3, 2021 at the age of 82. Born in Crete on August 17, 1938 to Christopher and Ruth Te Kolste. Previous Business Owner & Truck Driver of Firth Produce, Te Kolste Trucking, TK & H Trucking, Sunny Side Farms.

He is survived by his daughter Chris Santa Maria of New Braunfels Texas and son Brian & wife Beth Te Kolste. Additionally, his four precious grandchildren, Tressa, Jerin, Reagan, Kinslie & husband Collin Hartman of Boise Idaho. Willard is preceded in death by his beloved wife Brenda, his parents Christopher and Ruth.

Willard will be remembered by friends and family as a loving husband, caring father, patriarch of the family, devoted grandfather, an astute businessman and a consummate storyteller.

