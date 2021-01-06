 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willard Lee Te Kolste
View Comments

Willard Lee Te Kolste

{{featured_button_text}}
Willard Lee Te Kolste

Willard Lee Te Kolste

August 17, 1938 - January 3, 2021

Willard Lee Te Kolste, of Lincoln, passed on January 3, 2021 at the age of 82. Born in Crete on August 17, 1938 to Christopher and Ruth Te Kolste. Previous Business Owner & Truck Driver of Firth Produce, Te Kolste Trucking, TK & H Trucking, Sunny Side Farms.

He is survived by his daughter Chris Santa Maria of New Braunfels Texas and son Brian & wife Beth Te Kolste. Additionally, his four precious grandchildren, Tressa, Jerin, Reagan, Kinslie & husband Collin Hartman of Boise Idaho. Willard is preceded in death by his beloved wife Brenda, his parents Christopher and Ruth.

Willard will be remembered by friends and family as a loving husband, caring father, patriarch of the family, devoted grandfather, an astute businessman and a consummate storyteller.

Condolences online at Lincolnalternativefuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News