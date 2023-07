Willard H. Thorburn, 89, of Lincoln, NE passed away on July 1, 2023. Visitation Date & time will be Monday, July 17, 2023 12pm-2pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street and the Funeral will follow at 2pm followed by the burial with Military Rites at Yankee Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the Family for later designation. Rev. Dr. Jeff Slater officiating. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.