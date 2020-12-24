Willa J. (Arledge) Mussman

June 6, 1934 - December 21, 2020

Willa J. (Arledge) Mussman, 86, of Lincoln passed away on December 21, 2020. Born June 6, 1934 to Roy and Jessie (Campbell) Arledge in Hebron, NE. She worked as a nurse for Bryan Health in Labor and Delivery and for Family Physicians. Graduated Lincoln High in 1952 and is a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Willa married Gary L. Mussman on August 5, 1961.

Survivors include her husband Gary L. Mussman; son, Mark (Gail) Mussman of Lincoln; daughter, Marci Elam of Lincoln; brother, Bill Arledge of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, James Mussman and Katherine Gregg of Denver, CO, Kevin Mussman and Inga Gilbert of Chicago, IL, Emily and Kyle Stukenholtz of Olathe, KS, Leslie and Joshua Arnold of Albuquerque, NE, Mitchell Elam and Brittany Mertlik of Lincoln, Lindsay and Andrew Hardenburger of Lincoln, Justin and Sandra Waller of Ventura, CA; great-grandchildren, Grant and Madeleine Mussman, Liam, Alexander, Sawyer, Piper Stukenholtz, Wrigley, Lennon, Cooper Hardenburger, Charlie, Henry, Bentley Mertlik, Griffin Arnold; nieces and nephews, Michelle (Wade) Boucher, Brittony Arledge, Warren (Sherry) Arledge; great nephew; Britton Boucher; great nieces, Brianna Heffley, Mary and Sammy Arledge. Preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott A. Mussman and sister-in-law, Mary Arledge.

A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m., Saturday (12-26-2020) at the Westminster Presbyterian Chapel, Cremation/no visitation. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Lied Center for Performing Arts (liedcenter.org) or Capital Humane Society (capitalhumanesociety.org). Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and masks are required. We respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Online condolences and “Hugs from Home” available at roperandsons.com.