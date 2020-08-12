You have permission to edit this article.
Wiliam L. Woita Jr
Wiliam L. Woita Jr

August 10, 2020

Wiliam L. Woita, Jr, 79 of David City died Monday, Aug. 10 at Ridgewood Care Center in Seward. Survivors: children, Suzanne Rezac, Warren (Shelly) Woita and RaNae(Jeff)Blum. Sister: Doreen (Jerome) Novacek, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild.

Funeral Mass: Thursday, Aug.13, at 10:30am, Immaculate Conception Church, Ulysses. Burial: church cemetery. Rosary: Thursday 10:00am at church. Viewing without family present: Thursday 9:30-10:30am at church. Chermok Funeral Home of David City. www.chermokfuneralhome.com

