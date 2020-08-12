August 10, 2020
Wiliam L. Woita, Jr, 79 of David City died Monday, Aug. 10 at Ridgewood Care Center in Seward. Survivors: children, Suzanne Rezac, Warren (Shelly) Woita and RaNae(Jeff)Blum. Sister: Doreen (Jerome) Novacek, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild.
Funeral Mass: Thursday, Aug.13, at 10:30am, Immaculate Conception Church, Ulysses. Burial: church cemetery. Rosary: Thursday 10:00am at church. Viewing without family present: Thursday 9:30-10:30am at church. Chermok Funeral Home of David City. www.chermokfuneralhome.com
