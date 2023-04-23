Jan. 27, 1933—March 31, 2023

A memorial service for Wilfred DeVries, 90, of Cortland, NE, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Cortland United Church in Cortland, NE. Lunch will be served after the service.

Wilfred DeVries was born January 27, 1933, to Fred and Emma DeVries. He married Audrey Doolittle in 1951, worked as an instructor at Milford Tech School and a building inspector for the University, Federal and State Governments. He loved to build and restore buildings and heavy equipment.

He died in his sleep on March 31, 2023, in Lincoln and donated his body to UNMC.

Wilfred is survived by his three children: Charles DeVries (Eileen Bergt) of Lincoln, Clark (Lisa) deVries of Lincoln, Anne DeVries (Andrew Pitcher) of Cortland; five grandchildren: Conrad deVries, Emma deVries, Ellery Bergt DeVries, Nolan Pitcher, Audrey Pitcher; and many nieces and nephews.

Wilfred is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey DeVries (Jun 2, 2022); by his seven siblings: Eldon, Donald, Everett, Leland, Gretchen, Winifred, and Norman; and by his parents.

Memorials are suggested to the Cortland United Church.