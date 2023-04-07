Wilfred Dean DeVries

January 27, 1933 - March 31, 2023

Wilfred Dean DeVries was born Jan 27, 1933, to Fred and Emma DeVries, the 7th of their 8 children. He was 19 years younger than his oldest sibling. In 1934 his younger brother Norman was born, completing the family and the two 'little boys' would spend their youth with that moniker. Cortland, Nebraska was home, even when he moved into an assisted living facility in Lincoln in 2021. Wilfred passed away on March 31, 2023.

He was a Renaissance Man. Wilfred had a shock of wavy white hair and a steam whistle for a doorbell. On the farm he greeted visitors in overalls and a smile. Leaving his beloved farm was done sparingly, requiring special occasions such as Husker Harvest Days or the Camp Creek Thresher Show. Each meal out with family and friends was a special occasion as well, especially when it involved his favorite Culver's chocolate ice cream topped by Reese's peanut butter cups.

He knew hard work right from the start. Born into a construction family, his father along with brothers and sisters touched many of the homes and barns in Gage county today with their family business Fred DeVries and Sons. Work included renovating existing buildings or creating them from the ground up. Each family member specialized--some did finish work, some concrete, some electrical and the sisters helped in the office with the billing, paperwork and ordering of materials. Wilfred was interested in all the construction methods and as the younger brother he was apprenticed with each older brother.

Like his father, money never interested Wilfred much. Instead, it was creating something out of nothing, and learning all along the way. He'd save the parts from an old barn and build a new house with it, or rejoice at the sound of one of his rebuilt ‘basket case' engines roaring back to life. Few things delighted him more. Except for Audrey, of course.

He met his bride when they were children, at the Cortland School. He gave her nothing but trouble at first; locking her in a chicken house one day, pouring water on her the next. Just his way of getting her attention, he said. Must have worked; they were married for 70 years, holding hands all the way. By the numbers; they married in 1951, on Audrey's 20th birthday. He was only 18 though, so his mother had to sign the marriage license…and pay the $8 for it.

He joined the Army soon after, and went to Korea during the Armistice as part of the occupying force. Before he left, he volunteered for every stateside training session that ‘Item Company' would allow. He trained in light arms, then Leadership School. The only thing he wasn't prepared for was the 10-day trip across the Pacific--he was sick as a dog the entire time. On the way back it was smooth as glass though. A sign of things to come.

He and Audrey had a wonderful life together where they moved to Milford for him to learn a trade. As the top student in an electrical class, he was recruited to teach the class at Milford Tech School. He built the first house for his growing family in Milford while teaching. Wanting to be closer to home he moved his family to Lincoln, fixed up the home while Audrey raised three children and did the interior to her liking. He was able to start work on their ‘dream' home on a farm of Audrey's family. While his paying jobs changed, he continued to work on the house he would make home for his family in Cortland.

Jobs included a building inspector for the University, and eventually on Nebraska's 309 Task Force for Building Renewal. He even oversaw construction of the Federal Building and the Lied Center for Performing Arts. He retired at 58 knowing Audrey would keep working as a teacher to support them. This finally gave him time to really sink his teeth into the myriad of projects waiting for him on the farm like a new sawmill shed and storage buildings for the equipment.

Restoring heavy equipment was a passion as well, including a 10-ton dump truck, a Bobcat, a Pettibone Super Six, a Hough track loader (saved just before heading to the junkyard), a Caterpillar D-8 dozer (found sitting buried in silt at the bottom of a ditch for 10 years), and a sawmill with a heart-shaped iron frame, forgotten in a field so long it had trees growing through it.

Reduce, reuse, and recycle were constants throughout his life, and so while he patched up machinery, doctors eventually gave him an artificial knee, hip and shoulder to keep him going; all modern joints made of metal and plastic.

And now of course, comes a perfect ending: He's giving his body to medical science, just so they can study all the parts. "That's really gonna be fun," he grinned. "But what will they do with all that hardware?"

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Audrey, and by siblings Eldon, Don, Everett, Leland, Gretchen, Winifred, and Norman. Survived by their children: Charles DeVries and his wife, Eileen Bergt of Lincoln; Clark deVries and his wife, Lisa of Lincoln; Anne DeVries and her husband, Andrew Pitcher of Cortland; five grandchildren; Conrad deVries, Emma deVries, Ellery Bergt DeVries, Nolan Pitcher, Audrey Pitcher and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service 11:00 AM April 29, 2023 at Cortland United Church.