Wilbur Junior Weideman, 90, of Lincoln, died March 5, 2020. Wilbur was born on January 3, 1930, to Wilbur and Marie (Schleicher) Weideman in Lincoln, Nebraska. Wilbur graduated from Lincoln High where he was high-school sweethearts with Mae Keller. They were married on May 7, 1949, at Ebenezer Congregational Church where they were lifetime members. Wilbur had a 42 year career with the Burlington Northern Railroad. Lifetime member of the Lincoln Sesostris Shriners Temple (Masonic lodge).

Survivors include: wife Mae, children: Mark Weideman of Lincoln, Ann Weideman-Lehman (Mark Lehman) of Lincoln, Jeff (Jane) Weideman of St Joseph, Mo.; grandchildren: Logan (Chelsea) Weideman, Emma Lehman, Jens Lehman; great-grandchildren: Jesse, Franklin, William Weideman; brother-in-law, Robert Keller, sister-in-law, Sandy Weideman, brother-in-law, Richard Harbaugh, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Wilbur was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Julie, his parents, five brothers, one sister.

Thank you to Homestead Rehabilitation Center for their care and support. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street Rev. Franklin Krause will officiate. Memorials can be directed to the Shrine Children's Hospital. Interment will be private at Lincoln Memorial Park. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com

