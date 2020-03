Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5th at United Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Family will be greeting friends from 5 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 4th at Roper and Sons ‘O' Street Chapel. Memorials to Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, Carol Joy Holling Camp in Ashland, or United Lutheran Church ELCA.