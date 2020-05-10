July 31, 1964 - May 6, 2020
Wesley “Wes” Wilson, 55, of Lincoln, passed Monday, May 6, 2020, at his home in Lincoln, NE. Born July 31, 1964, to Verne and Betty (Gore) Wilson. Wesley was a proud graduate of Lincoln High School and married Coleen Christiansen of Grand Island on October 6, 1984. Wes and Coleen's only son Andrew was born January 17, 1992 in Lincoln. Wesley led an adventurous professional life spending time in emergency medical work in Lincoln and Omaha and as a bus driver for Greyhound Lines.
Wesley returned to school in 2005 to follow his calling to ministry and received an associate's degree from Southeast Community College of Lincoln, followed by a bachelor's degree, and master's degree from Grace University of Omaha. Wesley spent his life serving his Lord and Savior faithfully as a minister, licensed drug and alcohol counselor, and chaplain in Lincoln, Omaha, and Fremont. Most recently he served as a chaplain for CHI Hospitals and as a volunteer chaplain for Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
Wesley's presence was felt in any room due to his enormous sense of humor. He enjoyed ministering to the vulnerable members of the communities he served meeting people with tremendous compassion, grace, and generosity.
Wesley is survived by his wife Coleen Wilson, son Andrew Wilson and daughter-in-law Stephanie, mother Betty Wilson, brothers Chauncey Blakely, Steven Wilson, and James Wilson, sisters Margie Wilson, Betty Butler (Steve), and Tisha Wilson, and his four grandchildren Isaac, Leana, Josiah, and Ezra Wilson. Wesley was preceded in death by his father Verne Wilson, sister Lois Lockman, and brother Verne Wilson Jr.
A celebration of Wesley's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 on Wesley's Facebook page with Rev. Jeff Heerspink officiating. Memorial to be held on a later date, pending safety concerns and crowd restrictions regarding the COVID-19 virus situation.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.