July 31, 1964 - May 6, 2020

Wesley “Wes” Wilson, 55, of Lincoln, passed Monday, May 6, 2020, at his home in Lincoln, NE. Born July 31, 1964, to Verne and Betty (Gore) Wilson. Wesley was a proud graduate of Lincoln High School and married Coleen Christiansen of Grand Island on October 6, 1984. Wes and Coleen's only son Andrew was born January 17, 1992 in Lincoln. Wesley led an adventurous professional life spending time in emergency medical work in Lincoln and Omaha and as a bus driver for Greyhound Lines.

Wesley returned to school in 2005 to follow his calling to ministry and received an associate's degree from Southeast Community College of Lincoln, followed by a bachelor's degree, and master's degree from Grace University of Omaha. Wesley spent his life serving his Lord and Savior faithfully as a minister, licensed drug and alcohol counselor, and chaplain in Lincoln, Omaha, and Fremont. Most recently he served as a chaplain for CHI Hospitals and as a volunteer chaplain for Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Wesley's presence was felt in any room due to his enormous sense of humor. He enjoyed ministering to the vulnerable members of the communities he served meeting people with tremendous compassion, grace, and generosity.