Wesley “Wes” L. Schiermann
September 14, 1942 - August 20, 2023
Wesley “Wes” L. Schiermann, 80 of Fremont, NE.
City of Lincoln retired firefighter/captain.
Survived by wife, Lynnda Schiermann, Fremont; son, Kevin (Cole) Schiermann; daughter, Dwinell (Carlos) Mesa; and other family.
Memorial Service 11 A.M., Saturday August 26, 2023 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fremont. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at church. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
