March 27, 1938 - January 6, 2020

Wesley Wayne Hornung, 81, of Raymond, passed away January 6, 2020, born March 27, 1938 in Raymond, NE to Casper George and Marie (Hergenrader) Hornung. Wesley worked for the Lancaster County Engineering Department for 42 years, retiring as superintendent of Road Maintenance, and was a National Guard Veteran. He was a member of East Lincoln Lodge #210, Scottish Rite, Sesostris Shrine, and the Raymond Volunteer Fire Department. Wesley was also a former Mayor of Raymond of 36 years.

He is survived by his wife, Janice, daughter, Joni (Del) King, of Davey, NE, grandchildren, Nicholas Schaffer and Jeremy (fiancé Keely Reinert) Schaffer, all of Lincoln, NE, brothers, Casper (Caroline) Hornung, of Raymond, NE, Larry (Arline) Hornung, of Davey NE, brother-in-law, Tom Donahue, of Raymond, NE, brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Marian Ivey, of Lincoln, NE, sister-in-law, Phyllis Oliver, of Raymond, NE, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, son, John, sister, Marlene Donahue, grandson, James Hornung, sister and brother-in-law, Everett and Marge Nissen, and brother-in-law, Tom Oliver.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Raymond Fire Station, 4210 W. Raymond Rd. Raymond, NE. Memorials may be given to the Raymond Fire Department or family for future designation. Cremation, no visitation. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com

