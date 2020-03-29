Wesley V. Otto
November 5, 1934 - March 21, 2020

Wesley V. Otto, 86, of Lincoln, passed away on March 21, 2020. Born November 5, 1934 in Lincoln, NE to Richard & Merna Otto. Married Frances Wing on February 26, 1955.

He is survived by his wife Frances (Fran); sons, Terry, Timothy (Deb) and Troy (Lisa); daughter Tammy Case (Brad) all of Lincoln, NE; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Marvin Otto (Marlene) and 1 sister Karon Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, the Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at an undetermined date. Memorials to: HoriSun Hospice, 2200 S 40th St #101, Lincoln, NE 68506 or United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont St, Lincoln, NE 68507.

