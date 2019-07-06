August 18, 1936 - July 4, 2019
Wesley L. Rippe, age 82, Ohiowa, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Fairmont. Born August 18, 1936 to Emil & Martha (Weber) Rippe.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Ohiowa, with PMA JIm Germer. Military graveside services: Ohiowa Public Cemetery. Visitation from 1 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home, Geneva. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com