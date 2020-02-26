February 23, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wesley E Springer, 55, of Lincoln, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by his family. He was born to Rev. Ivan and Shirley (Buettgenbach) Springer on June 14, 1964 in Sargent, NE.

He is survived by his wife, Tami; children, Stephen, Stephanie, in-laws, Ernie & Mary (Means) Schuetze; bros-in-law, Chris & Carol (Oringderff), Kevin Schuetze; cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, aunt, Evelyn Buettgenbach; brother, John Martin (stillborn).

Funeral service will be held 10 AM Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 4-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Wesley Springer, please visit Tribute Store.