Wesley E Springer
View Comments

Wesley E Springer

{{featured_button_text}}
Wesley E Springer

February 23, 2020

Wesley E Springer, 55, of Lincoln, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by his family. He was born to Rev. Ivan and Shirley (Buettgenbach) Springer on June 14, 1964 in Sargent, NE.

He is survived by his wife, Tami; children, Stephen, Stephanie, in-laws, Ernie & Mary (Means) Schuetze; bros-in-law, Chris & Carol (Oringderff), Kevin Schuetze; cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, aunt, Evelyn Buettgenbach; brother, John Martin (stillborn).

Funeral service will be held 10 AM Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 4-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Wesley Springer, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News