December 20, 1935 - October 31, 2020

Wesley Dean Bouwens passed away peacefully October 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. Wesley was born December 20, 1935 to Richard and Ethel Bouwens on their farm near Sterling, NE. He married Marlene (Andringa) June 21, 1955. Together with their sons, they founded Bouwens Plumbing Co. Inc in 1971. Family was very important to Wesley and he never tired of watching his grandchildren play and giving them rides on his tractors, golf cart and later on his mobility scooter.

Wesley loved buying and selling cars as well as collecting toy cars, trucks and construction equipment, including several pedal cars. He and Marlene also loved to travel in their motorhome to visit family and friends or to just spend a quiet weekend camping. Colorado and Branson were always favorite destinations.

Through the years he owned several sports cars and enjoyed weekend cruises and car shows with the Flatwater Austin-Healey Club. Wesley was a lifetime member of Hope Community Church. He was also a devoted member of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association serving as President at both the local and state levels.