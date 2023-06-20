Wendy Jean Francis

June 11, 1954 - June 17, 2023

Wendy Jean Francis was born June 11, 1954, in Red Cloud NE to Orval and Phebe (Nicolaisen) Francis. She died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on June 17, 2023.

Wendy had many careers in her lifetime. After a short stint at UNL, Wendy worked at Meginnis Ford as a car runner, managed the Sinclair Station in Airpark, worked at Metromail for 18 years, and at Woods Bros Realty for 22 years. She was recognized by both Woods Bros and the Realtor's Association of Lincoln (separately) as Realtor of the Year. She also served on The Lincoln Commission on Human Rights and the Lincoln//Lancaster Planning Commission, as well as serving on several community boards, including ACLU NE, YWCA, PFLAG, Realtors Association of Lincoln, and Nebraska Association of Realtors.

Wendy and Roxann enjoyed their pets – cats and many dogs. Many of Wendy's friends on Facebook were just as crazy for their fur babies as they were, and brought her lots of loyal Facebook friends who supported her during her many medical stays.

Wendy was active in organized sports from the time she was in Jr High making lifelong friends.

She also enjoyed her friends from grade school who made sure to boost her spirits during her illness and became a monthly meeting group until Covid - but thank goodness for the Facebook group. She treasured her ‘Thursday Girls' and cherished all of her friends. Friends became clients, and many clients became friends.

Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister Jeri Louise, brother Tim, and brother-in-law Jerry Newman.

Wendy is survived by the love of her life, wife Roxann Nuzum, brother Jim (Karen) Francis, all of Lincoln. Nephew Bob (Allison) Francis and daughters Nora and Phebe, all of Asheville, NC. Sister-in-law Ronda Newman and daughters Riley and Piper of Council Bluffs, IA, great nephew-in-law Randy (Tina) Newman and daughters, Lucie and Mia of Talala, OK, as well as chosen family: Rita Snyder, Kris Yates, Randy Reinhart, Gina Matkin, Pam Blecha, Karen Bowen, Tammy Foley, Sharon Shelley, and Shirley Flynn.

A “Celebration of a Life Well Lived” will be held at Ropers and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St. at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 22nd. Wendy insisted that everyone come dressed “VERY casual.” Wendy also requested that any memorials be directed to The Cat House of Lincoln or Hearts United for Animals in Auburn, NE.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com