Wendell F. Stubbendieck 80 of Lincoln, passed away on September 14, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday 12-9pm for the public, the Family will be present 6-8pm both at Butherus Maser & Love funeral home. Funeral Service is Friday, September 18, at 10:00am at College View Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4801 Prescott Ave. Funeral will be Lived Streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856. Condolences can be to bmlfh.com