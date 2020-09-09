× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 23, 1940 - September 1, 2020

Wendell Darrell Conover age 80 of Lincoln, NE went home to be with Jesus on September 1, 2020 while at home after a long battle with Parkinsons.

Wendell was born as he put it "at a very early age" August 23, 1940 to Wendell and Marian Conover at home in Ida County, Iowa. He attended high school in Holstein, IA where he participated in football, basketball, track and 4-H. Wendell earned his BS degree in Social Studies and Physical Education at Morningside College in Sioux City, IA where he met and married his wife of 58 years, Marie Burdette. He taught and coached a couple of years in Missouri Valley, IA and then Blairsburg, IA. Wendell received his Masters Degree in History from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

He taught History, Drivers Education and coached in Sargent, NE for 10 years before becoming the first State Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) in 1978 where he served passionately for 26 years. He leaves behind a multitude of friends that he made along the way.

Wendell enjoyed spending time with his family, supporting his children and grandchildren in their goals and endeavors, hunting, fishing, and oh yah, don't forget the homemade ice cream and pie!