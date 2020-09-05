 Skip to main content
Wendell Conover
Wendell Conover

Wendell Conover

August 23, 1940 - September 1, 2020

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at Faith Bible Church, Lincoln. Condolences may be sent to aspenaftercare.com. Please visit nebraskafca.org

