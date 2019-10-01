{{featured_button_text}}

August 2, 1921 - September 27, 2019

Wayne William Ziebarth, age 98 of Wilcox, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 in Wilcox. Wayne was born on August 2, 1921, on the family farm near Wilcox.

He attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, where he graduated in May 1942, with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. He was affiliated with Kal fraternity. On May 1949, he graduated from Columbia University in New York with a Master's Degree from Teachers College. Wayne then attended Creighton Law School, Omaha.

On September 7, 1942, Wayne enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Captain Ziebarth was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps in January 1951.

Wayne taught History and English at Minden High School; History, English and P.E. teacher at Wilcox High School. He served as a Principal (1947-1948), and coached at Wilcox as well. Wayne was joined in marriage to Renee England on December 28, 1947.

Wayne was elected in 1968 as a Nebraska State Senator of the 37th District. He served as Chairman of the Enrollment & Review Committee, Secretary of the Education Committee, and member of the Tele-Communications Committee. In the 1971 session, Wayne served on the Appropriations Committee, and the Water and Resources Committee.

He also served as the First Chairman of Nebraska Bicentennial Commission, President of South Platte United Chambers of Commerce, Chairman of Nebraska Corn Marketing Board, Commissioner for the Nebraska Game and Parks, Nebraska Energy Council, Nebraska A.S.C.S. Board.

Survivors: daughters: Jennifer Kinerk & Patrick, Wilcox; Dr. Jane Ziebarth-Bovill, Kearney; son, James Ziebarth & Lisa, Wilcox; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 4 – 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 with family greeting 6 – 7:30 p.m., Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home, Wilcox. Condolences www.nelsonbauerfh.com. Memorials to the family for later designation. arrangements by The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home.

Events

Oct 3
Visitation
Thursday, October 3, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Wilcox
117 S Main Avenue
Wilcox, NE 68982
Oct 3
Family Greeting
Thursday, October 3, 2019
6:00PM-7:30PM
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Wilcox
117 S Main Avenue
Wilcox, NE 68982
Oct 4
Celebration Of Life Services
Friday, October 4, 2019
11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church - Axtell
104 E 5th St
Axtell, NE 68924
