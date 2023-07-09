Wayne O Cheney, age 101, of Bennet, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. He was born September 11, 1921 to Orris and Esther (Chambers) Cheney on a farm west of Bennet, Nebraska. He married Ruby Schaefer on October 4, 1951. He is survived by his children: Arlene (Ron) Dowding; Janet (Alan) Baldwin; Dennis (Judy) Cheney; and Lois (Larry) Essink; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; wife Ruby; brothers and sisters-in-laws; and grandson Justin Cheney; and a brother-in-law. Visitation on Monday, July 10, 2023 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Celebration of life on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Bennet Community Church. For full obituary visit www.lincolnfh.com