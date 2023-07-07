Wayne O. Cheney

September 11, 1921 - July 4, 2023

Mr. Wayne O Cheney, age 101, of Bennet, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

He was born September 11, 1921 to Orris and Esther (Chambers) Cheney on a farm west of Bennet, Nebraska. He married Ruby Schaefer on October 4, 1951.

He is survived by his children Arlene (Ron) Dowding, Janet (Alan) Baldwin, Dennis (Judy) Cheney, and Lois (Larry) Essink; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruby, brothers and sisters-in-laws, and grandson Justin Cheney, and a brother-in-law.

Visitation on Monday, July 7, 2023 from 6-8pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Celebration of life on Tuesday, July 8, 2023 at 10:30 am at Bennet Community Church. For full obituary visit www.lincolnfh.com