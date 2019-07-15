March 9, 1928 - July 9, 2019
Wayne Nelson, 91 of Bennet, passed away July 9, 2019. He was born on March 9, 1928, in Lincoln to J William and Mary (Salisbury) Nelson. He married Lorraine Leader on September 16, 1951.
He was employed by Northern Natural Gas for 32 years. Wayne was a 47-year member of the American Legion, life-long member of Bennet Community Church, church board member, and NACE (National Society of Corrosion Engineers) member. Wayne was a WWII era Army veteran.
Wayne is survived by sister Eileen Hood, Las Cruces, NM; children Connie (Joe) Morris of York; Gayle (Jim) Murphy of Lincoln; Scott (Jeanne) Nelson of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandchildren Jered (Jamie) Morris of Lincoln, Jennifer (Chad) Simmelink of Esbon, KS, Chase Crain of Phoenix, AZ, and Abigail Nelson of Highlands Ranch, CO; and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lorraine and brother Larry.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Bennet Community Church (350 Monroe St in Bennet, NE) with a lunch following the service. Private family burial. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12 noon to 8 pm with the family receiving friends from 5 pm to 7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln.
Memorials are suggested to the Bennet Community Church or Bennet Cemetery Tree Fund. www.bmlfh.com